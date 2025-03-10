Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date reportedly set for April after ESRB leak

We've known that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hits PS5 this spring since before the game even hit Xbox and PC, but Microsoft itself has been playing coy on the game's precise release date. A new report suggests, however, that PlayStation fans won't have to wait much longer, as the PS5 version is apparently set to launch in April.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hits PS5 on April 17, according to the historically reliable Billbil-kun at Dealabs. The report suggests that there'll be both a $70 standard edition and a $110 premium edition offering two days of early access, and both of these versions will be available physically. That premium version will, presumably, also include the DLC that came as part of its Xbox counterpart.

Billbil-kun previously leaked such news as the Civilization 7 release date, the existence of Lego Horizon Adventures, and even the $230 Death Stranding 2 collector's edition. This report also comes just after Indy's PS5 version appeared on the official ESRB ratings site, and that's all got me more than willing to believe this date is the real deal.

I tried Indiana Jones and the Great Circle more or less on a whim when it hit Xbox Game Pass last year, and it quickly rocketed up my personal Game of the Year rankings. While it wasn't my absolute favorite game 2024 - that's a tough ask in a year with Astro Bot, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and UFO 50 - it was an excellent reminder of just how great a no-BS AAA action-adventure can be.

All this is to say that PS5 owners are in for a treat when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle does finally hit the platform. Here's hoping the launch means we'll also get some news on the story DLC that's still on the way, too.

Harrison Ford says Troy Baker's "brilliant" Indiana Jones and the Great Circle performance is proof "you don’t need artificial intelligence to steal my soul."