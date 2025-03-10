Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date reportedly set for April after ESRB leak

News
By
published

Indy's excellent Xbox game might finally be imminent on PlayStation

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Indy hanging onto a vine as in Raiders of the Lost Ark
(Image credit: Bethesda)

We've known that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hits PS5 this spring since before the game even hit Xbox and PC, but Microsoft itself has been playing coy on the game's precise release date. A new report suggests, however, that PlayStation fans won't have to wait much longer, as the PS5 version is apparently set to launch in April.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hits PS5 on April 17, according to the historically reliable Billbil-kun at Dealabs. The report suggests that there'll be both a $70 standard edition and a $110 premium edition offering two days of early access, and both of these versions will be available physically. That premium version will, presumably, also include the DLC that came as part of its Xbox counterpart.

Billbil-kun previously leaked such news as the Civilization 7 release date, the existence of Lego Horizon Adventures, and even the $230 Death Stranding 2 collector's edition. This report also comes just after Indy's PS5 version appeared on the official ESRB ratings site, and that's all got me more than willing to believe this date is the real deal.

I tried Indiana Jones and the Great Circle more or less on a whim when it hit Xbox Game Pass last year, and it quickly rocketed up my personal Game of the Year rankings. While it wasn't my absolute favorite game 2024 - that's a tough ask in a year with Astro Bot, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and UFO 50 - it was an excellent reminder of just how great a no-BS AAA action-adventure can be.

All this is to say that PS5 owners are in for a treat when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle does finally hit the platform. Here's hoping the launch means we'll also get some news on the story DLC that's still on the way, too.

Harrison Ford says Troy Baker's "brilliant" Indiana Jones and the Great Circle performance is proof "you don’t need artificial intelligence to steal my soul."

See more PS5 News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle artwork
Every Indiana Jones and the Great Circle guide to help you beat Voss
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle artwork
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was successful enough that Disney reportedly "picked up the phone and wants more"
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Indy looking up at boulder as it rolls down towards him
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle might not be the end as Lucasfilm agrees "there's a lot of space in between the films"
Bethesda
Harrison Ford praises Troy Baker's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle performance, years after arguing "nobody else" could be Indy
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has a survival horror surprise that echoes Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty's – and I loved every second
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - using the whip to travel down a cave wall
5 games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle available on PC Game Pass
Latest in Action Games
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Indy hanging onto a vine as in Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date reportedly set for April after ESRB leak
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
a titanium watch with grey and orange features on the arms and face
You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500
Players in GTA Online running businesses and playing missions
GTA publisher is suing a GTA Online website that lets you buy hacked accounts, which "risks upending the GTA 5 player experience"
Death Stranding 2 trailer showing Sam shooting at an enemy
Hideo Kojima aims to beat the ‘walking simulator’ allegations as Death Stranding 2 releases combat-heavy trailer
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima is still hung up on his ex, as Death Stranding 2 features a Metal Gear Solid doppelganger the director says is the spitting image of Solid Snake
Latest in News
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Indy hanging onto a vine as in Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date reportedly set for April after ESRB leak
an ai chatbot plays a modded verion of pokemon red and jumps down a ledge to talk to an npc
An AI's mission to 'teach' itself Pokemon Red is going as well as you think - after escaping Cerulean City after tens of hours, it went right on back
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
More about action
Death Stranding 2

Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
a titanium watch with grey and orange features on the arms and face

You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500
an ai chatbot plays a modded verion of pokemon red and jumps down a ledge to talk to an npc

An AI's mission to 'teach' itself Pokemon Red is going as well as you think - after escaping Cerulean City after tens of hours, it went right on back
See more latest
Most Popular
an ai chatbot plays a modded verion of pokemon red and jumps down a ledge to talk to an npc
An AI's mission to 'teach' itself Pokemon Red is going as well as you think - after escaping Cerulean City after tens of hours, it went right on back
Jay, Silent Bob, Archie, Betty and Veronica.
Snootch to the nooch! Mallrats director Kevin Smith is writing an Archie Comics/Jay and Silent Bob crossover
Pokemon Legends Z-A screenshot showing Mega Charizard
Pokemon Legends Z-A's visuals aren't "great" say former Nintendo marketing leads, but hope Switch 2 could allow Game Freak to "go back to the drawing board" and add more detail to future RPGs
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Michael Bay
Michael Bay and James Cameron had a call to commiserate over the state of the movie industry: "No one can greenlight anything anymore"
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever
a stone giant walks on a field near a cliff
Erenshor, the 'MMORPG' with fake players that's not actually an MMO at all, gets an imminent release date
Atomfall
Atomfall devs don't mind Fallout comparisons "because it's got that post-apocalyptic quarantine zone atmosphere," just like Bethesda's RPGs do