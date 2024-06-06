The Horizon series is reportedly getting a Lego game spin-off, and it's coming to both PS5 and PC on day 1
It'll apparently have cross-platform co-op, too
The Horizon series is apparently about to take a very different, blocky direction, as it's been claimed that it's getting a Lego action-adventure spin-off game that's set to be revealed this week.
Rumors of a project called Lego Horizon Adventures first began circulating back in May courtesy of leaker Kurakasis, but reliable leaker Billbil-kun (in a Dealabs article translated via Google and DeepL) has now added fuel to the leaky fire with a slew of additional (unconfirmed) information.
For a start, it's claimed that the game will be revealed on June 8 in the CET time zone, which suggests it could be shown as part of the Summer Game Fest showcase. Pre-orders will reportedly go live shortly after. Although Billbil-kun has not revealed a release window, they add that it'll be coming to both PS5 and PC on day one, complete with cross-platform co-op (although it apparently supports single-player, too).
Not much else has been given away, other than the fact that players will reportedly be required to have a PlayStation Network account if they play on PC – something that everyone has become very familiar with lately following Sony's decision to make account linking on Helldivers 2 mandatory, before making a u-turn due to community backlash. Billbil-kun also adds that there's apparently an 'in-game purchases' option somewhere in the game, too, but they don't know what will actually be on offer there.
For now, we'll just have to wait and see if the rumors are true, and according to Billbil-kun, we won't have to wait long at all. It'd be a surprising spin-off, but then again, it'd sort of make sense given that we've already had an official Lego and Horizon crossover in the form of the Tallneck set. Anyway, we may well be seeing a virtual version of it very soon.
Be sure to check out our handy Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule to keep track of all the upcoming showcases, as well as when and where to watch them.
