"Slavish" Horizon clone removed from Steam and Epic Games Store as Tencent and Sony reach out-of-court agreement over survival game Light of Motiram

News
By published

The two companies have reached a "confidential resolution"

A screenshot of the upcoming PS5 game, Horizon: Zero Dawn remastered.
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony and Tencent's legal battle over Light of Motiram, an alleged "slavish clone" of Horizon developed and published by the latter, is done. The two have reached an out-of-court settlement, and the game is no longer available on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Back in July, Sony took Tencent to court to stop Light of Motiram from being released. The game, an open-world adventure featuring a female protagonist in a post-apocalyptic landscape populated by biomechanical animals, was alleged to resemble Sony's hugely successful Horizon games closely. So much so, the PlayStation maker believed it infringed on the copyright, as the company's case states.