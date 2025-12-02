As Sony's lawsuit against "slavish clone" of Horizon series continues, Tencent agrees not to promote open-world survival game Light of Motiram, at least for the time being

Tencent has agreed to hold off on any promotion of its upcoming open-world survival game Light of Motiram – a game that Sony alleged is a "slavish clone" of its own Horizon titles – at least until things reach an important next step in the two companies' ongoing legal battle.

Light of Motiram, developed by Tencent subsidiary Polaris Quest, was unveiled last year, and immediately found itself being compared to Horizon Zero Dawn thanks to its animal-like machine foes, key visuals, and concept. Sony clearly thought it looked rather familiar, too, as it filed a lawsuit against Tencent earlier this year, calling Light of Motiram a "slavish clone." Tencent has defended itself, arguing that Sony's action is "an improper attempt to fence off a well-trodden corner of popular culture and declare it Sony's exclusive domain," and later declaring that "fame does not create a trademark; to qualify as a trademark, a mark must serve as a source identifier for a particular good or service."