Sony seemingly bans the fourth-biggest publisher on the PlayStation Store, deleting over 1,000 Trophy slop games like "The Jumping Bonbon Match 5"

Sony has seemingly started taking action against shovelware titles, as a single publisher has been wiped off the face of the PlayStation Store.

Seemingly, every gaming storefront has a big problem with quality control at the moment. AI slop fills the streets, weird puzzle games that feature random photos of women, and rip-offs of popular games like Schedule 1 and Animal Crossing appear on platforms where the originals aren't available. While Steam is mostly the wild west, it's almost as bad with PlayStation and Nintendo's stores, too, and for the most part, no one seemed bothered, but Sony has seemingly just taken a major step against shovelware.