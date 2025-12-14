"There is no platform that matches Steam's excellent discovery system" according to Heroes of Might and Magic publisher, the real problem is "some games should not be made"

Hooded Horse's CEO doesn't think there are too many games on Valve's store

The Temple faction town fully build in Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Steam's discoverability is unmatched as far as game stores and beyond go, according to Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender, but the problem is too many games shouldn't be made at their planned budgets.

Recent reports revealed that over 19,000 games dropped on Steam this year, but almost half of them were barely played or reviewed by anyone at all. The head of Hooded Horse - publisher behind Manor Lords and Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era - doesn't think Valve is at fault for not pushing these games onto potentially interested buyers, though.

