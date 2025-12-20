"Last year we were the 'Manor Lords publisher', this year I think we're something more": Heroes of Might and Magic company sold over 4.5 million copies two years in a row

News
By published

But their 2025 sales were spread out across more games

Manor Lords
(Image credit: Slavic Magic)

Strategy game publisher Hooded Horse has been on a roll lately with back-to-back hits, like Manor Lords and 9 Kings, and some really exciting upcoming games, such as Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era. And, now, CEO Tim Bender has released some really interesting stats about the company's performance.

In a LinkedIn post, Bender revealed that the publisher had "sold over 4.5 million copies across all stores" over the last year, with its catalogue being added to Steam Wishlists more than 8.5 million times. "I can't express how lucky we feel to serve as publisher for so many amazing developers," he wrote.

PRODUCTS