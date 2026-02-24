"If we only cared about money, we wouldn't ship on anything but Steam," says head of indie empire New Blood, but "we hate money, and we love our players" so the devs put up with the "pain" of consoles

"Console certifications, everything besides Steam, is a pain in the ass"

New Blood Interactive co-founder Dave Oshry says Steam is far and away the most financially viable platform for the publisher's games, and that the only reason they still port games over to consoles is to please their fans.

The famously candid Oshry recently told RPG Site that porting games to consoles is "a pain in the ass" that yields "so much less" in sales than Steam, a platform that allows you to "do anything in real time compared to having to wait weeks or go through certifications." So, why bother with other platforms at all? Because you of you, dear reader. Because of you.

