Lords of the Fallen 2 boss says Epic Games Store exclusivity doesn't matter because the "majority of PC players who want a specific game will buy it" anyway

Broadly speaking, platform and store exclusives are becoming relatively rare. Ballooning costs in a precarious industry mean most studios need every possible avenue for sales. The upcoming Lords of the Fallen 2 is working against this idea, coming out on the Epic Games Store only on PC, and one of the central devs believes it’ll make a negligible difference to the audience.

On Twitter, Marek Tyminski, founder and CEO of CI Games, explained why the sequel is tied to Epic's marketplace. "Let's be clear: majority of PC players who want a specific game will buy it on Epic if it’s exclusive there," he states. "This is backed by real sales data across all major markets, including North America and Europe (excluding Asia, first year after launch)."

When asked in the replies where he got this information from, he references GSD - literally Games Sales Data, the original chart for measuring consumerism in video games. He doesn't provide any numbers or statistics to substantiate his claim.

Although a number of releases have been tied to the Epic Games Store over the years, Remedy's Alan Wake 2 in 2023 is one of the few of comparable size. Figures for PC specifically haven't been made public, but it did take that game until the end of 2024 to become profitable across all systems.

You could argue that being on Epic made that harder when Steam would've offered a lot more potential sales, but there's no way of knowing without hard numbers. You'd be relying on anecdotal evidence from people claiming they'll never use Epic and similar services.

We'll simply have to see how this pans out for Lords of the Fallen 2. Tyminski previously stated Epic had made a "significant investment" into the project, which almost certainly took some pressure off the development team. The follow-up is due in 2026, just three years after the first Soulslike, and little else is known about it for now.

