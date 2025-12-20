Steam will always dominate over the Epic Games Store because people don't want to "cheat on [their] home library with some other shop," says Witchfire lead

News
By published

"People are not, basically, using EGS as their home, it's not home to them"

Steam logo from Valve
(Image credit: Valve)

One game developer has a theory on why Steam has remained the dominant PC storefront for so many years despite the existence of high-profile competitors like the Epic Games Store.

Witchfire creator Adrian Chmielarz, who co-founded Polish studio The Astronauts in 2012, partially credits the success of Witchfire with its early days as an Epic Games Store timed exclusive, but he didn't shy away from criticisms in an interview with FRVR. Chiefly, he compared Steam very favorably to the Epic Games Store in terms of community features.

"People are not, basically, using EGS as their home, it’s not home to them," said Chmielarz. "I don't know if it’s deliberate or not but they [EGS] don’t have written reviews. They don’t have the forums. There’s nothing to do there but to buy. So that will always lose to a shop that is also emotional and you can basically engage with the shop."