New GOG owner reckons it doesn't have to beat Steam outright, just do a few things better: "If there's a version of the game that's clearly better on GOG, and it has the promise that it will run forever… people will come"
It's more like a non-hostile takeover
CD Projekt and GOG co-founder Michał Kiciński, who's now the official owner of the DRM-free digital storefront, knows he won't be able to topple Steam – but he doesn't want to.
GOG managing director Maciej Gołębiewski observes to PC Gamer, "Attacking a Goliath in wrestling is not a good idea," since "one needs to have good agility." Instead, Kiciński is confident GOG has quality games and loyal users, and when other people observe that, they'll flock like birds.