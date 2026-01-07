A 16-year-old, 180p clip of Valve's Gabe Newell nailing the piracy issue is making the rounds online and only feels more relevant today: "People are happy to pay money" for "a great product delivered on their terms"

Steam baron Valve owes much of its current, enviably profitable position to products and policies that were ahead of their time, and the leadership of founder Gabe Newell played a major part in the company's vision. A particularly timeless comment from Newell has, rather amusingly, resurfaced after 16 years in glorious 180p resolution thanks to a YouTube channel with 750 subscribers and, suddenly, over 244,000 views on its latest upload: Newell tidily explaining why piracy is, and always will be, a service issue.

This clip comes from Newell's comments on a 2009 ABC Good Game segment (Season 5, Episode 24, it appears). The snippet uploaded on January 2, 2026 is already poised to become the most-viewed variant on Youtube. "This is the un-abridged, web-exclusive [Australian] version of ABC Good Game's interview with Gabe Newell," uploader PostScript says in the video description.

Newell's argument held up in 2009, and deep in the enshittification that we're only seeing more of in 2026, it's arguably more relevant than ever. "We don't really worry about piracy," Newell said at the time, adding that piracy as a topic is "almost never" even going to crack the top 10 issues discussed at Valve.