Ten years later, the Steam Machine is officially back, and it might steal your console's lunch money

Valve just officially announced a new Steam Machine, and unlike its PC predecessors from ten years ago, this box takes cues from the Steam Deck. That's hardly surprising given that the latter is one of the best gaming handheld options around, but the new rig is far more than a screenless portable.

At its core, Valve's new Steam Machine is basically a mini PC. It's armed with an AMD 6-core Zen 4 CPU paired with a "semi-custom" RDNA 3 GPU with 28 Compute Units and 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. It also squeezes 16GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB storage into something that effectively looks like half an Xbox Series X (or an oversized Gamecube, depending on how your brain works).

Speaking of the GameCube, the Steam Machine actually arguably draws some customization influence there. Ninty's console had swappable jewels on the lid, but the new hardware trailer reveals customizable face plates that can add different designs to the front. The RGB strip at the front is customizable, too (of course it is).

Those specs, at least according to Valve, mean that the Steam Machine "supports 4K gaming at 60fps with FSR enabled." In other words, if you leverage AMD's AI upscaling suite, you can theoretically hit the same level of performance as a PS5, all while enjoying the company's storefront versatility and console navigation via SteamOS.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Steam Machine specs Specs Steam Machine (2026) CPU AMD 6-core Zen 4 GPU "Semi-custom" RDNA 3, 8GB GDDR6 VRAM RAM 16GB Storage Up to 2TB Connectivity Ethernet 1 Gbps, USB-C 10 Gbps, 3.2 Gen 2, 4x Type USB-A ports, 2x2 Wi Fi 6E, dedicated BT antenna, Integrated Steam Controller 2.4GHz radio Wattage 30W TDP Operating system SteamOS

This announcement is sure to make the big dogs (namely, Sony and Microsoft) in the scene sweat since the box feels more like a living room system than a desktop gaming PC. On paper, the Steam Machine is a threat to the world of conventional consoles, as it's actually just a small PC; it's compatible with all the same controllers, peripherals, and accessories as a traditional desktop system, meaning it's anything but proprietary.

The difference this time around, compared to the original concept unveiled ten years ago, though, is that Valve is fully embracing console comforts. Just like an Xbox or PS5, you're getting perks like the ability to wake the system with a brand new Steam controller, fast suspend/resume, cloud saves, and "all the other Steam features you'd expect."

Software really is key here, and Valve's operating system is why many players are using handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED as a console alternative. Technically speaking, you've already got a pretty similar setup to hand if you've got the portable hooked up to a Steam Deck dock, but the Machine will feel even more living room-friendly thanks to its specific featureset.