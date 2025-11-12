Valve Deckard has been officially revealed as the Steam Frame, and it looks like a combination of PSVR 2 and the Meta Quest 3's best features
News
By Duncan Robertson published
It really is like a Steam Deck you can wear on your face
After years of rumours, leaks, and speculation, Valve has officially unveiled the Steam Frame, its second VR headset. Just as the rumours predicted, it'll run on Steam OS (the same operating system as the Steam Deck) as a standalone device that doesn't need to be tethered to a PC to run games. While that's great news on its own, it seems like this device will combine some of my favorite parts of all the