Peak is $8 because the devs wanted you to see a $5 price tag and, hey, "eight bucks is still five bucks"

Peak's $8 price tag is easy on the wallet, particularly if you're trying to convince a cash-strapped friend group to all jump into a new co-op romp. Co-creator Nick Kaman jokes that the $8 investment really reads more like a $5 to players' eyes, and this is one of those jokes that has the unmistakable ring of truth about it.

"We had this joke of, like, how much is a game really?" Kaman says in an interview with Game File (paid article link). "In a player's mind, what does it mean to spend five bucks? Well, that's five bucks. But six bucks? Well, that's still five bucks. Four bucks is also kind of five bucks. Three bucks is two bucks. And two bucks is basically free."

The idea is that we make certain mental groupings of the price tags we see on Steam. Whatever psychological barrier there is to buying a game at $5 is roughly the same as there is to buying one for $8 – and, honestly, I can kind of see it. While, again, Kaman frames this as a joke, I'm immediately recognizing my own buying tendencies here.