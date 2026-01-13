Peak's success was a surprise because the co-op romp didn't launch with "much of what we thought was required to make a hit," but lead wants to keep its game "jam-like spirit" for future updates

Peak's developers were surprised by its massive success given it's the result of a game jam project, but Aggro Crab studio head Nick Kaman explains he wants that vibe to continue through the game's updates.

2025 had a ton of great games, but it felt like a year where some of its biggest and best games came from out of nowhere, so it wasn't exactly a surprise to see that two of these – Schedule 1 and Repo – place as the two most beloved Steam games of 2025 . But my favorite of the surprise hits was Peak, the indie co-op climbing game co-developed by Aggro Crab and Landfall that was full of silly moments.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Kaman explains why the game's success was such a surprise for the team. "I mean at the end of the day we didn't launch with so so much of what we thought was required to make a hit," he says. "We didn't spend a long time polishing it, and things like localization and console ports and media backing were all glossed over. We just wanted to get it out there."