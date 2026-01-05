Schedule 1 and REPO beat out the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dispatch, and Silksong to be the highest rated Steam games of 2025

News
By published

Early access coming out on top

Schedule I
(Image credit: TVGS)

If you paid attention to 2025, the game of the year race was possibly at its most predictable, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 being a shoo-in to sweep all the major awards (even Baldur's Gate 3 had Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Alan Wake 2 to contend with). Shockingly, there is one game of the year award that Expedition 33 didn't take home in 2025, that being the highest rated game on Steam.

Looking at Steam250 which tracks the top-reviewed Steam games of a given year, Expedition 33 came in at fourth place. Ahead of it were superhero management sim Dispatch in third, co-op horror game R.E.P.O. in second, and the number one slot was taken by drug-dealing sim Schedule 1. While Dispatch is in a very similar situation to Expedition 33 – that being former Telltale devs teaming up to make a passion project – the top two are early access indies with small dev teams.