After dominating 2025 with indie drug dealing sim Schedule 1, developer is looking to expand: "By the end of the year, there will likely be 4 people working on Schedule 1"

The team moved into an office at the start of this year

Schedule 1 reveal trailer screenshot shows a man in a black suit and hat.
After being one of the most beloved PC games of 2025, the developer behind Schedule 1 has announced the team now has an office and a new dev joining the team.

With how much of the 2025 awards season is dedicated to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it'd be easy to forget all of the other phenomena that arrived in the year. Namely, drug dealing simulator Schedule 1, which was not only one of the most popular games on Steam in 2025 when it comes to player count and sales but also the most beloved game of the year in terms of Steam user reviews, beating out GOTY contenders like Expedition 33, Hades 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

And with that success, TVGS (which stands for Tyler's Video Game Studio) has decided to finally expand. In a post on the game's Steam news page, Tyler announces that "I'm back to work, and have some exciting news – TVGS is now an actual game studio!"