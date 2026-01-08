After dominating 2025 with indie drug dealing sim Schedule 1, developer is looking to expand: "By the end of the year, there will likely be 4 people working on Schedule 1"

After being one of the most beloved PC games of 2025, the developer behind Schedule 1 has announced the team now has an office and a new dev joining the team.

With how much of the 2025 awards season is dedicated to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 , it'd be easy to forget all of the other phenomena that arrived in the year. Namely, drug dealing simulator Schedule 1, which was not only one of the most popular games on Steam in 2025 when it comes to player count and sales but also the most beloved game of the year in terms of Steam user reviews , beating out GOTY contenders like Expedition 33, Hades 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

And with that success, TVGS (which stands for Tyler's Video Game Studio) has decided to finally expand. In a post on the game's Steam news page, Tyler announces that "I'm back to work, and have some exciting news – TVGS is now an actual game studio!"

The studio now has an office space in Sydney, Australia, and "a new developer, Rob," and while Rob's role in the proceedings remains a mystery for now, the team is also "in the process of recruiting a 3D/technical artist. By the end of the year, there will likely be four people working on Schedule 1."

Tyler also confirms that there will be a new Schedule 1 patch next week "focussed on bug fixing and QoL improvements." Although don't expect anything else this month, as "the remainder of January is being dedicated to cleaning up the codebase and onboarding Rob." However, Tyler says this will be good news in the long run, as it's "the final round of major refactoring and will leave the game in a strong position for future development. It's also a vital step towards proper mod support."

Tyler also teases the next update that is estimated to be complete in late February, but delayed updates have left him hesitant to lock in a release date, and "we'll only confirm a date once we're confident we'll hit it on time."