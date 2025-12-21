From Assassins Creed Shadows to Pokemon Legends: Z-A, here are the best open world games of 2025 that will take you to new heights

The (digital) wind in your hair. The seemingly endless horizon. The knowledge that, if this were real life, you'd starve to death before you ever made it to town. The best open world games can be a magical experience…if done right. Done poorly, and you'll be left begging for some platforms and an extended loading screen. Luckily, 2025 has some of the best open world games that the genre has to offer.

Ranging from updated classics to modern masterpieces to Pikachu-filled parkour arenas, these games have come to define open world gaming in 2025. You've likely played at least one of these before, but if you haven't, let this serve as the equivalent of the most necessary item available in an open world game: a map. Use it to revisit familiar treasures and seek out new adventures.

5. Dragon Quest 1&2 HD-2D Remakes

Developers: Square Enix, Artdink, Team Asano

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

It's always fun to watch a genre evolve, especially in the case of Dragon Quest 1&2 HD-2D Remakes where Square Enix and its collaborators have provided a fine new coat of paint to a classic. In the case of this package, you also get to see a series evolve as the exploratory nature of Dragon Quest is refined and expanded in Dragon Quest 2, a game so good that you might be forced to re-evaluate your ranking of the wider series (2 also adds a wealth of new content, so players of the original need not fear that this is a simple retread).



So many of the original features that we take for granted in modern RPGs and open world games feel like they're being fine-tuned here, from the battles, to the way we invest in our characters, to the way that a world opens up for you. It isn't just a pair of games, but one of the most fun video game history lessons you'll ever play through.

4. Assassin's Creed Shadows

Developers: Ubisoft, Ubisoft Quebec

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC

The Assassin's Creed series has become a video game tradition and every few years, fans look forward to a new installment that allows you to stealthily track and take down targets in some historical time period and locale.



Assassin's Creed Shadows, with its dual protagonists in 16th century Japan, can be a great reminder of its strengths, and is best when it's curious about the way that you traverse your available landscape: hiding in ponds while you wait to strike, sneaking through shadows after you've eliminated some light sources, and crawling through the weeds as you get ever closer to your objective. While the story can feel like it lags at points, Shadows understands that a key feature in a successful open world game is having fun while you move through it. In that way, it's surely worth your time.

3. Pokemon Legends: Z-A