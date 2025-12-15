From Avowed to Hades 2, the best RPGs of 2025 are the cream of the role-playing crop

It has been an exceptional time to be an RPG fan. In just six years, we've had Disco Elysium, Baldur's Gate 3, Elden Ring, and so much more, and 2025 has proved to be yet another corker of a year for those so inclined. In the past 12 months, we've seen RPGs that run the gamut in terms of style and setting, from historically accurate Bohemian brutality to hypercapitalist exoplanets, there's been a storming set of RPGs released this year.

Let's be real, though – RPGs can be a big time sink, and if you've only got time to play a handful of them each year, which should you invest in? With that in mind, we've put the GamesRadar+ heads together to trim down a great year to just the five very best RPGs that you need to check out from this year!

5. Avowed

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X

When a new RPG arrives from Obsidian, expectations are high, and Avowed didn't disappoint. Set in the same universe as the Pillars of Eternity games, Avowed shifts from an isometric perspective to a first-person one, tasking players with investigating a bizarre spiritual plague called the Dream Scourge. It's weird and kind of gross, corrupting souls and turning everything a bit Last of Us.

This title offers you many different ways to play it, too, with popular builds including ones focused on magic, pistols, or good old melee combat. Way back when Anna Koselke reviewed it in February, she said, "Avowed takes Obsidian's penchant for stellar storytelling and combines it with breathtaking visuals to create what might just stand as one of this year's best RPGs," and she was absolutely right.

4. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X, PS5

Oh, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Bane of my productivity in February and March, and the most immersive game that I've played since Red Dead Redemption 2. Despite being a full-on RPG, it actually shares a shocking amount of DNA with Rockstar's epic. It is as equally obsessive about creating a living, breathing world, for one, whether you're out in the forests of Bohemia scouring bushes for herbs or prowling the streets of Kuttenberg.