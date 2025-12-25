From Dispatch to Spilled and Peak, covering indie games every week in 2025 has been packed full of welcome surprises

As the keeper of the Indie Spotlight series here at GamesRadar+, I've had a close eye on the indie scene throughout 2025. From seeing the likes of Dogubomb's Blue Prince land back in April and quickly become a wide-spread puzzle obsession, to the multiplayer majesty of Peak that dominated social media feeds in June and rapidly climbed in popularity, there have been an astounding number of highlights in the last 12 months.

As I reflect back on so many of the memorable new indie games we've covered, it's abundantly clear to me they've delivered some of the most surprising, inventive, and moving experiences of the year. With so many developers pouring their passion and creativity into games of all genres and shapes and sizes, there's so much to shout about, and in a year that's seen so much hardship within the games industry, it feels only right that we celebrate the many incredible indie releases in 2025.

Making memories

Spilled! (Image credit: Lente)

Some of my personal highlights of the year are all attributed to the indie space, and they really do showcase a broad range of experiences. From the comfortingly cozy tea-making of Wanderstop from Ivy Road, to the likes of solo developed delight Spilled! – which delivered a short, meaningful pixelated boating adventure that donated a percentage of its proceeds to whale and dolphin conservation – so many of the new indie games I've played in 2025 have made a lasting impression.

Tiny Bookshop is another perfect example of that. After getting glowing reviews on Steam, I sunk into the management sim on the Switch and was immediately taken by its charming characters, satisfying bookshop keeping, and sense of progression. I've revisited it often whenever I want to slow down and distract myself from my busy thoughts, and it's a game I'd wholeheartedly recommend to anyone who's after a laidback gem.

Of the Devil (Image credit: nth Circle Studios)