From Metal Gear Solid Delta to Silksong, the best action-adventure games of 2025 are a rollicking good time

The must-play action-adventure games of 2025 are dynamic, unique masterclasses. Different genres of games serve a wide range of purposes to the discerning player. When I'm playing a grand strategy title, I'm ensconced in a virtual library, breathing in the scents of mahogany, tobacco and leather.

When I play a game like The Return of the Obra Dinn, you might as well give me a meerschaum. But when elements of the best action games find confluence with the sense of exploration governing the best adventure games, something magical happens. Enter: the action-adventure. This genre is all about getting into a spirit of mad excitement and at the same time, unraveling a plot that keeps you engaged until the final reveal.



It's a broad church. There's been a ton of action-adventures from this year that have hit all these notes, but ultimately, we've got to whittle this down to a top five; the truly peerless titles. Whatever kind of action-adventure antics you love, whether whimsical or dramatic, there's something here that you'll love.

5. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

(Image credit: Konami)

Developer: Konami

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X



One of only two games that I know of that actually uses a Greek delta in its title, the other being the excellent ΔV: Rings of Saturn, MGS Delta feels like coming home. For those who have been under a cardboard box for the last 20 years, Metal Gear Solid 3 is widely regarded as the best in a brilliant series, and it's easy to see why. The game's pristine Cold War vibes, survival elements, and an iconic range of enemies make it an absolute classic, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the best way to play it.

It is a rigid remake, but a stunning one, bringing out the beauty of the jungle like never before. Whether you're returning to Snake Eater as a practiced veteran of European Extreme or want to take on the Cobra Unit for the first time, you'll find the vicious brutality of the jungle exciting, engaging, and cinematic.

4. Ninja Gaiden 4