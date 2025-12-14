From Citizen Sleeper 2 to Hollow Knight: Silksong, the best sequels of 2025 expanded upon their predecessors

Video games are a space that is particularly rife with sequels, but which are actually the best sequels of 2025? You seldom see other media offer double-digit numbers of sequels (looking at you, Final Fantasy), but what is it that makes a good sequel? Fundamentally, they need to expand upon what came before, offering more refinements, a larger amount of content, to put it simply: they need to make an existing franchise feel new again.

This year has been a fantastic one for groundbreaking sequels, but it wasn't until I was putting together this list that I realized quite how many there were. Whether you're into expansive stories, incredible combat or exploration, it's been a bumper year. The five titles on this list are absolutely phenomenal and well worth your time, whether you're au fait with the originals or not.

5. Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

(Image credit: Jump Over The Age)

Developer: Jump Over the Age

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Some media is defined by its era, and that's the case for the Citizen Sleeper series. With corporations ever-present in our lives – smash your Alexa today! – the narrative of indentured servitude to uncaring corporate masters is ever-so 2020s. Where Citizen Sleeper was focused on a single space station, the sequel, which graced our systems way back in January, is set in the larger world of the Starward Belt. With this increase in scope comes an increase in stakes, with criminals breathing down our necks and a badly damaged android body to boot.

As Rollin Bishop said in our review, it is a game that offers "more to do, more people to meet, and more existential questions to contemplate." Adding to this is the Contracts system, special events where all kinds of things can go wrong (or right) for your ship and its crew. It's a sensationally soulful game, and one that you really shouldn't miss out on.

4. Monster Train 2

(Image credit: Shiny Shoe)

Developer: Shiny Shoe

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Ever since Slay the Spire made its debut, we've seen something of a boom in deckbuilding roguelikes, but few captured my heart like the original Monster Train. The sequel is, essentially, a bigger and better version of it, so of course it's on our list. It adds more clans, new card types, and, crucially, a deployment phase. No longer will you have to rush your clans of choice into the fray; you get more time to strategically place your units than in the original. Don't go into it expecting a cakewalk, though, because you won't get one.

Challenging, complex, and worthy of perma-install status on my Steam Deck, Monster Train 2 is a fantastic sequel to one of my all-time favorite deckbuilders.

3. Hollow Knight: Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Developer: Team Cherry

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

I was a fan of the original Hollow Knight, but it never quite gripped me in the same way that it did for so many others. Silksong, like a stag beetle pinched onto an idle finger, hasn't let go since launch.