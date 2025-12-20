From Minecraft to The Last of Us Season 2, the best gaming adaptations of 2025 weren't lacking in variety

Continuity and iteration is something we're familiar with in gaming. Sequels often dominate the release schedule, which is certainly a trend for the best video game movies of the year, where the majority are the second season of a previous hit adaptation. But unlike 2024, this collection of the best game adaptations of 2025 – which also consists of just live-action – has also had some notable theatrical releases, even if they might not be exactly what you're expecting.

But then that's also the definition of an adaptation. It's not about slavishly imitating the aesthetic, setting or story of what you've played but also translating it to another medium in creative ways, even if some of those choices can be divisive. Still, from family entertainment to horror to the post-apocalypse that can be a source for hard-hitting drama as well as absurd comedy, and this year's gaming adaptations certainly aren't lacking in variety. 2026's slew of upcoming video game movies already has some large boots to fill, but let's stay focused on the finest game adaptations of the past 12 months.

5. Until Dawn

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Distributor: Screen Gems / Sony Pictures Entertainment



Unless Bandersnatch-style audience interaction could be implemented in theaters, adapting Supermassive's choice-based cinematic horror sleeper hit to the big screen was always going to be tricky without it just being reduced to another teen slasher.

Until Dawn then takes the gamble of a new gimmick where a group of unlucky teens find themselves getting picked off by a masked assailant only to find themselves trapped in a time loop where the night begins again with a new threat. It may not be the smartest meta-commentary of horror when compared to Scream or Cabin in the Woods, but its likable cast (which includes Peter Stormare reprising his role as the psychologist from the game) and humor ensures this is still a bloody entertaining time.