I went into Aloft expecting a Stardew Valley meets Studio Ghibli experience, but I left impressed by its whimsical take on the survival genre instead

Before I played Aloft for the first time, I admittedly set sky-high expectations for Astrolabe Interactive's survival game. After all, it struck me as the enchanting blend of Studio Ghibli vibes and Stardew Valley gameplay that I have wanted for what feels like forever. Now that I have spent a good bit of time in Aloft, however, I can safely say it wasn't what I expected it to be at all - but that doesn't mean it wasn't enjoyable nonetheless.

In fact, I'm delighted to say that I'm looking forward to Aloft's venture out of Early Access and how its journey to 1.0 will unfold. After all, there are many things I love about the game - its cozy gameplay loop, sense of never-ending freedom, and vibrant visuals are highlights. It's off to a solid start, and my only real complaint aside from bugs that are likely to be ironed out over the coming weeks is that I wish there was more - and with time, there will be.

So much to do, so much to see

The first thing that caught my attention when I started Aloft was how it leans into the survival genre so comfortably with its Raft-esque aesthetic and familiar mechanics. I gathered stones and twigs, explored the cave I awoke within, and messed about with the crafting menu until I made the three most essential survival game tools - an axe, a pickaxe, and a hammer. After building a bridge out of the cave and learning a nifty new recipe, I set out to explore.

I was taken aback by the lush island I found myself on outside of the cave. With rolling green hills, long-forgotten structures, and rushing waterfalls, it was a serene paradise that looked as though it had only briefly been touched by humanity - and I loved it. I searched every nook and cranny before acquiring my handy dandy glider, a tool for island hopping that transported me back to other beloved, equally stunning games like Tears of the Kingdom .

From that point on, Aloft seemed to largely hand me the reigns. I could fly to any island if I so chose to - left, right, up, down, you name it. There were corrupted environments to tame decorated with spores straight out of the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3 along with a plethora of mysterious anchors and secrets to uncover. I captured bugs, gathered blueberries, and most importantly, I picked my favorite island and turned it into a massive airship.

Taking the wheel

In all of my Howl's Moving Castle-esque glory, I was finally ready to embark on a whimsical ride through Aloft's endless sea of clouds. Much like in Sea of Thieves , I could map out where I wanted to go and view where I had already been. It was enchanting in a way, albeit a bit "empty" at times - I wanted, and still want, more to see. More variation in islands and in enemies would be brilliant, as would a greater sense of purpose among it all.

While I do wish I had found more motivation to explore after the initial humor of it dancing from island to island, sky to sky, had passed, that doesn't mean I didn't find plenty to do yet. I was enamored with the idea of caring for and raising adorable animals while flying, and I loved getting to exercise my hardened Stardew Valley muscles by collecting and farming. When I felt that I was becoming bored of the more survival-y bits, the sim-y features were there.

Overall, I'd suggest fans of laidback gaming experiences keep an eye on Aloft or give it a go while it's in Early Access. It never hurts to support an indie developer, and this rings especially true with a title as already rewarding as this one. Whether you're hoping to soar the skies aboard your very own island airship, or you enjoy tending to your crops and pets, you may just discover that Aloft is the perfect cozy gem to start 2025 off with.

Aloft is out now in Early Access on PC. For more, check out these other upcoming indie games on the way or head over to our Indie Spotlight series.