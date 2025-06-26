Dune: Awakening can't have it all, as MMO players praise the "incredibly fast" turnaround time on its latest update while some question its PvE changes: "What's the point of all this?"

Dune: Awakening players are praising developer Funcom for its quick response to feedback, though some have been left in confusion with changes made to the Deep Desert and PvE.

After the devs said players "don't HAVE to engage in PvP" if they don't want to last week, they quickly U-turned and promised PvE-only areas in the Deep Desert would be coming "soon" just a couple of days ago.

Some PvP changes went live yesterday in a test patch, turning off PvP for nearly half of the Deep Desert , and now a separate hotfix (version 1.1.0.17) is live implementing certain changes in the main branch, fans are delighted at how quickly Funcom has added them. On Reddit, one player notes their surprise at how "incredibly fast" Funcom got the update out, while others commend the speedy "turnaround time." Another adds: "I am shocked. Usually this would take literal months from other certain developers."

The new, large PvE zone in the Deep Desert still has "localized pockets of PvP" according to the latest patch notes , as Control Points and Shipwrecks will remain PvP areas throughout the map.

However, the PvE changes also expand to available loot, as in the PvE area only loot that is "balanced towards shared loot and PvE activities" can be found, leaving some confused. Plasteel Plates, for example, can only be found in PvP zones. Some feel the changes "completely contradict" the point of the patch, which is seen as a step towards allowing PvE players to engage in endgame content without having to participate in PvP. One player asks, "then what's the point of all this?"

Despite the woes, Dune: Awakening has already had one million players take to Arrakis in just over two weeks, proving popular.

