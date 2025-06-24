As Dune: Awakening celebrates 1 million players, Funcom reveals an unforgiving 816,720 deaths to Shai-Hulud and over 6 billion grams of Spice consumed by fans of the survival MMO

Dune: Awakening has been out for just two weeks, and it's already racked up an impressive one million players. You're not faring too well on Arrakis, though, being killed by the sand and Shai-Hulud who lurks beneath it.

To celebrate the one million player milestone, developer Funcom posts an infographic that reveals exactly how many times people have had the flesh flayed from their bones in a sandstorm: 66,883. Ouch.

That's nothing compared to how many have been turned into lunch for Shai-Hulud, the massive sandworms that produce all the precious Spice on Arrakis. There are almost as many deaths as players: 816,720. Bless the Maker and his water. Check out our guide on how to escape the sandworms if you need a hand.

You may think an Ornithopter would keep you safe from the worms, but you'd be wrong . Still, 517,585 have been made. Even if they don't keep you 100% safe, they're great for getting around the Deep Desert, which 463,231 players have ventured into. This is Dune: Awakening's PvP area, and there have been 628,807 deaths there.

Fortunately for all the PvE enjoyers out there, some parts of the Deep Desert will "soon" have their PvP removed and be turned into "partial warfare" PvE-only zones . This is quite a u-turn, considering the devs just did a Reddit AMA where they said, " You don't have to engage in PvP " if you don't want to.

Every drop of water spilled upon the sand has been worth it, as you've collectively consumed over six billion grams of the geriatric Spice Melange. Be careful, that stuff is addictive and may give you terrifying visions of a future you are powerless to stop because you yourself are already caught up in its current.

The most horrifying statistic of all, by far, is that you sickos have extracted 56,253ml of blood from Muad'Dib. No, I don't mean Timothy Chalamet, but the adorable little kangaroo mouse Paul Atredies gets his Fremen name from. I know times are tough out in the desert, but really, you'd kill a little kangaroo mouse? For shame.

