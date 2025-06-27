Terraria update 1.4.5 grows ever larger as devs try "our very best to narrow in on that elusive launch window" but also tease "there will be Palworld content in Terraria"

I'm so sorry to be the one to tell you this, Terraria fans, but there's still no release window for the long-awaited update. There is some information about what's coming, and the most exciting news is that the Palworld and Terraria collaboration will see some of the critters brought into the 2D game.

"We still do not have a release date to give out," the developers at Re-Logic state in a new blog post . "Every day is one day closer, of course, but we are trying to remain overly cautious and conservative in regards to giving out any timing. We do not want to repeat the mistake of giving out a timing window and then have things change and it not be accurate."

That seems sensible. Better to just wait and then be given an actual release date than be disappointed on the day.

Palworld got its Terraria crossover just two days ago , and Terraria will be getting its Palworld crossover as part of the 1.4.5 update. "There will be Palworld content in Terraria," the devs promise. They also share a GIF of a Digtoise being summoned and spinning around to dig down and then across, with each block of dirt it destroys being automatically sent to the player.

"We are working in secret to bring some of your favorite Pals to life in the world of Terraria! What other Pals might appear? What other Palworld content might you see? Who knows?"

In slightly less exciting news – to me, anyway – there are "a handful of new furniture sets coming with the update," so you'll be able to customize your base even more.

