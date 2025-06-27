Palworld has a gigantic new Terraria collab because creator Redigit got a Hail Mary DM from Pocketpair: "Let this be a lesson to always shoot your shot"

Palworld's big Tides of Terraria update went live this week, and while the peanut butter and jelly combo of it all seems natural now, the only way you actually get a crossover like this is to actually work up the courage to ask your would-be collaborator. The origin story of this big crossover is a delightfully humble one.

As the Tides of Terraria update went live, Pocketpair's John "Bucky" Buckley shared an image of the studio's first apparent contact with Terraria creator Andrew "Redigit" Spinks, which naturally happened in an online DM.

"I'm sure this sounds pretty insane but, would love to have a chat sometime about a potential collab or some crossover items/creatures between Palworld and Terraria," the message reads. "Just such a massive fan of the game and would love to do something together at some point!" A heart emoji seals the deal.

"Let this be a lesson to always shoot your shot," Buckley says alongside the image. "Sure, 99% of the time nothing might ever happen but there’s always that chance that it might turn into something amazing!"

I think Buckley might be underselling Palworld's chances here - after all, it's the biggest survival game release in recent memory, and Terraria had already indulged in crossovers with everything from Stardew Valley to Minecraft. But certainly, I get being a little intimidated by the idea of talking to your game developer heroes. At least you get the opportunity to ask them trivia about their favorite color of slime.

