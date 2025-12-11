Peak devs admit to committing a "cardinal sin of game development," but their excuse is the viral co-op climbing game was just supposed to be a game jam project

Co-op comedy smash hit Peak just dropped a new update, and while fixing a bug that's persisted since this summer's launch, the devs admitted to a "cardinal sin."

What did developers Aggro Crab (of Another Crab's Treasure fame) and Landfall (of TABS, Content Warning fame) do to align themselves with the seven deadly sins? "This whole time, the speed at which you climbed chains and vines was dependent on your FPS," a patch notes video confess. "This is no longer the case."

"This is a cardinal sin for any game developer and very embarrassing for us," it goes on. "I'm once again pointing at the sign reminding that this whole game was originally a one-month game jam."

For those unpeaked among us, the story goes that a few Aggro Crab devs burnt out by the team's underwater soulslike linked up with a few regular Landfall collaborators in Seoul, South Korea for a four-week-long game jam, per PC Gamer – repeating Content Warning's swift production process, which also happened to have been made in a month in Seoul. The rest is history, but the devs really didn't expect it to become such a bona fide success, so we can understand how a few pesky bugs are still hiding in the cracks of the game's code.

More importantly, the video update also came with new Bing Bong lore. The recent divorcee is apparently a fan of bbno$ and has been depressed about the rapper supposedly quitting music... I guess no one's told Bing Bong about the tour next year?

