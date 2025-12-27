Peak is "not going to be a forever game," but the viral co-op climbing game's devs don't want to "leave anything on the table" either

As the product of a four week game jam between two friendly studios looking to experiment, Peak was never intended to be an overnight viral phenomenon. Thus, co-developers Aggro Crab and Landfall also didn't have plans to support the co-op climbing game in perpetuity, like a live service title, and over 10 million copies sold isn't changing that fact.

Aggro Crab (developer behind Going Under and Another Crab's Treasure) studio head Nick Kaman said as much in an interview with GamesRadar+, where he explained that updates for Peak won't last forever. For context, both studios have been non-stop supporting the game since its viral launch, most recently with a wintery holiday event featuring snowball fights.

"We're currently working on it basically full-time while the rest of our team is wrapping up [forklift party game] Crashout Crew," Kaman told us. "It's not going to be a forever game but we also don't want to leave anything on the table."

Kaman does also acknowledge that Peak is so successful, "we could milk it for quite a while, but our goal is to get it to a point where we've done everything we're excited about, and after that it's on to the next one!"

Aggro Crab already prepared folks for the fact that Peak updates would be slowing down next year since the devs have pretty much been "running on pure adrenaline" for months on end. It's somewhat refreshing to hear Peak isn't going to bloat for the sake of bloating and/or money-making, unlike almost any other multiplayer hit that grows for better or worse as long as people are playing. I'd quite like to see what else the eccentric indie devs have up their sleeves, after all, especially after their financial insecurities last year.

