Palworld's Home Sweet Home update "won't be as content-heavy as you might like," lead warns, but it will help make the survival game's 1.0 launch "the best ever"

Pocketpair communications director John 'Bucky' Buckley shares that the recently released Palworld Home Sweet Home update is not too content-heavy, and that the development team is focused on "cleanup that needs to be done before Palworld can exit early access."

"As we're just a few hours from Palworld Home Sweet Home, I'd like to remind gamers about this video!" Bucky writes on Twitter. "Home Sweet Home won't be as content-heavy as you might like, but it lays the groundwork and foundation towards making Palworld 1.0 the best ever! Thanks!!"

The video Bucky is referring to is one he created and released in September this year, which informed Palworld players that Pocketpair's development team is focused on fixing Palworld so it's ready for a 1.0 launch in 2026.

"There's a lot of cleanup that needs to be done before Palworld can exit early access," Bucky explained. "It's no secret that Palworld has a lot of quirks and jank, and we want to take the time to properly address those before releasing the game. With that in mind, we plan to start that cleanup this year. Our goal is ultimately to release Palworld next year in 2026, and we think taking the time now to fix those problems will ultimately lead to a better game."

In a quote commonly attributed to Shigeru Miyamoto, but actually said by big daddy Gabe Newell, "A game's only late until it ships, but it sucks forever."

