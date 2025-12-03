Palworld lead says "a very story-based" spin on the survival game is possible, as he knows "a lot of creature collector fans are used to story games" more like Pokemon

Pocketpair Publishing boss and Palworld designer John "Bucky" Buckley says that a more linear story-based take on the Palworld franchise could be explored in the future.

Although I think Nintendo and Pocketpair would rather it stop, it's impossible to talk about Palworld without Pokemon coming up. But when it comes down to it, the two games don't really have all that much in common outside of the creature collecting aspects. One is an open-world survival crafting game while the other is an RPG with a predefined arc, generally seeing you battle the gym leaders and become the Elite Four champion.

Palworld is, ultimately, a survival crafting game. I know a lot of creature collector fans are used to story games, but Palworld was never designed to be a linear narrative game. It's open-ended on purpose. Perhaps in future, a very story-based Palworld can be made though🤔December 2, 2025

Bucky recently asked Palworld fans what the one thing they would like to see added to the game would be, whether it be "big or small, realistic or completely impossible." One user says that they would love to see story and narrative elements added to the game, adding that they struggle to keep playing without some narrative pushing it forward.