Palworld 1.0 gets whale-sized tease in 2 year anniversary thank you video from Pocketpair, who says it'll be the "biggest update ever"

The passage of time continues unabated, as Palworld is now two years old. While Pocketpair isn't able to mark the occasion with the release of 1.0, we do get a little teaser of some upcoming Pals, including one particularly large addition.

The video is guided by John "Bucky" Buckley, the head of publishing and communications at Pocketpair. "We're hard at work on Palworld 1.0, which is shaping up to be our biggest update ever," he says in the video, before revealing we aren't getting any major reveals here.

However, we are treated to a peek at the critters that'll be arriving when this version comes out. There's a creature whose body resembles a red water lily, a little dog with a fluffy lion's mane, and a bird whose head has a fur lining. They are all extremely adorable.