As Palworld fails to escape Pokemon comparisons following new card game announcement, one dev agrees some folks are being a bit dramatic
The Palworld Official Card Game announcement hasn't gone down well with everyone
Palworld designer and Pocketpair Publishing manager John 'Bucky' Buckley agrees that folks might be overreacting slightly to the newly announced Palworld Official Card Game amid the expected Pokemon comparisons and criticisms.
The Palworld Official Card Game was announced earlier this week – it's a physical trading card game that'll be launching in July – and while reactions appear to be largely positive, Bucky has already been firing back at some of the haters emerging online following the news. "At this point if you're still ranting about a game you supposedly don't like after two years then I'm thinking it's a you problem now… Go play something else," he previously wrote.
Largely, the criticisms in question come in the form of people comparing the franchise to Pokemon, which obviously also has its own thriving TCG alongside the creature-collecting RPGs at the center of the IP. In the wake of the card game news, some have claimed Palworld "entirely relies on Pokemon to thrive," with others