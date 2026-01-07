"Something to consider for a hypothetical Palworld 2": Palworld dev responds to demands for terraforming, says it's impossible without a year of development and wiping all save files

Unfortunately for fans of Palworld who really want terraforming to become a part of the survival game, it sounds like it's not worth getting your hopes up as Palworld designer and Pocketpair publishing manager, John 'Bucky' Buckley, has outlined the amount of work it would take to actually implement into the game.

Over on the Palworld Discord, a fan suggests adding the ability to smooth out areas of the terrain to create ideal locations for their bases without having to deal with slopes, which other users agree is a pretty good idea. However, Bucky quickly shut this down, saying, "The world in Palworld isn't voxel-based, so this sort of thing isn't possible without totally reworking the entire terrain engine. It's worth considering if we ever do any sort of spin-off or sequel though!"

However, some fans have suggested the ability to create new worlds in the game that would allow for advanced topography options, while also avoiding making changes to the pre-existing structure. Bucky unfortunately shoots this one down too, explaining, "I'm not sure you realize how much work that would be haha. Reworking the terrain system is… a year+ of development and it would require all save files to be wiped."