2 years after launch, Palworld dev tells haters to "use your time better" following criticism over card game announcement: "Go play something else"

Palworld designer and Pocketpair Publishing manager John 'Bucky' Buckley is once again firing back at the haters of Pocketpair's survival game hit, telling folks that two years on from the successful early access release, "mayhaps use your time better."

Yesterday, it was revealed that Palworld is getting its own physical trading card game , launching this July. Titled the Palworld Official Card Game, it's somewhat impossible to ignore the Pokemon comparisons, but the mechanics of the game itself sound pretty different, as it involves gathering resources, as well as building bases, in addition to fighting alongside your trusty Pals.

Taking to Twitter in the hours after the announcement, Bucky says it's "great seeing all the excitement" and "buzz about the Palworld Card Game!" With that said, he adds: "Hilarious seeing all the meltdowns too."