"We admire the tenacity": Slay the Spire 2 devs bow down to fellow roguelike creator who won’t move their release date just to dodge the long-awaited sequel

Slay the Spire 2 developer Mega Crit has shouted out the developer who announced they won't be delaying their game in the face of the roguelike sequel launching the day prior.

Slay the Spire 2 is the current indie game boogeyman for many. Just like we saw with Hollow Knight: Silksong, the highly anticipated deckbuilder sequel has already caused a few date changes. Instead of a delay, Omelet You Cook was released over a month early to avoid it, while developer 58BLADES delayed its deckbuilder Handmancers after Slay the Spire 2's March 5 release date was confirmed.

However, another roguelike deckbuilder, Grimslair, said, "I ain't no bitch, and I'm still launching March 6," taking the behemoth head on, even if the developer behind it admits that they will also be playing Slay the Spire 2 when it releases, alongside everyone else on the planet.

Mega Crit acknowledged the lack of fear on Twitter, quoting the post and saying, "We admire the tenacity," and gave them the seal of approval, saying, "Here's another indie to not let fly under your radar next week!!"

The developer behind Grimslair (who goes by ThunderRam68) was clearly excited by the nod, saying, "This is absolutely crazy! My favorite card game + developers retweeted my crazy shenanigans!" They add, "What a wild ride! Wow! Thank you so much! Can't wait to play your game."

Obviously, taking on one of the biggest games in your genre is no easy feat, but with a seal of approval from the developers to this solo-developed project, it may end up doing better than it would have originally, even without Slay the Spire 2 releasing the same week.

