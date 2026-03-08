Slay the Spire 2 devs are "microtransaction haters," even if some fans "threaten to buy all and any cosmetics we may ever release"

Mega Crit doesn't plan on monetizing the roguelike like that

Slay the Spire 2 character in a skull mask looking shocked
(Image credit: Mega Crit Games)

As was the case with its older sibling, Slay the Spire 2 won't have microtransactions because the developers are self-proclaimed haters of real-money cosmetics and the like.

Slay the Spire's lead developer and studio Mega Crit's co-founder Casey Yano all but confirms microtransactions will never worm their way into the hit roguelike in an interview with Destructoid. "We're microtransaction haters," he tells the site, "a lot of our players threaten to buy all and any cosmetics we may ever release."

