No Man's Sky player mods in the third-person camera customization fans have wanted for almost 10 years: "Hello Games should implement this, right now"

No Man's Sky's redemption arc from buggy, unfulfilled promise to beloved survival sandbox has been one marked by ten years of jam-packed updates, but a new mod adds a feature players have been craving that whole time: an adjustable third-person camera.

The new NMS Customizable Third Person Camera mod, from modder MrSuS60 on Nexus Mods, lets you zoom the camera in and out when you're in third-person mode. In a Reddit video showcasing the mod's features, you can see the camera pulling out from a close-up perspective all the way out to a near-isometric view, and it all looks very clean and smooth.

According to the modder, the DLL-based mod lets you adjust the camera's distance, height, and width using in-game hotkeys or through the config file in real-time, vaguely similar to something like Baldur's Gate 3 where you can move around the camera and explore the world simultaneously.

Judging from the comments on the mod's Reddit post, this feature has been a long time coming. "This would be nice in vanilla NMS!", reads one of the top comments. "Sean are you listening?!", reads another, of course referring to Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray.

"I'm surprised that this isn't a feature in the game. The 3rd person camera is too close to the player imo," says another gratified player. "Great work!"

"Wow, I've never seen a mod post to have so many upvotes. Usually NMS community hates mods even if they are just QoL mods," points out another Redditor.

"This the way, hello games should implement this, right now!", and so on.

This is definitely that type of in-game feature that seems like it has zero drawbacks assuming it's seamless and functional. If there's already the option to switch from first-person to third-person, it seems only natural for the third-person perspective to have adjustability like this. And with Hello Games continuing to update No Man's Sky alongside Light No Fire's development, I wouldn't be shocked to see this feature included in a future update so that console players can enjoy it too.

I became a space trash collector in No Man's Sky and fell in love with a community doing the same