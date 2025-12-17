Peak's winter update has festive decorations, frosty biomes, and snowballs you can ragebait friends with: "Peak holiday vibes"

Peak just dropped its festive winter update, and it contains a big addition (snowballs) for those of us who enjoy ragebaiting our friends.

Landcrab (the love child of TABS developer Landfall and Going Under maker Aggro Crab) released Peak's 1.50 patch yesterday, shortly after the co-op climbing game's first virtual concert headlining Bing Bong's favorite in-real-life rapper bbno$, which saw player counts double over the weekend.

"You'll find the airport lobby is looking a little more festive but that's not all," Landcrab writes in its winter patch notes. "Biomes will now be snowed over where applicable! Obviously The Caldera won't have snow because well....lava.... BUT the rest of them should be snowed over for PEAK holiday vibes. If you live in the southern hemisphere like some of us do, just don't worry about it."

More notably, Peak now also contains "the ultimate weapon for enraging your friends" via snowballs. Simply interact with the new snow mounds found throughout levels, then enjoy chucking the little ice globes at whoever you like.

Elsewhere, the update also fixes a few sometimes game-breaking bugs. "The airport and most of the mountain should no longer disappear when using DirectX12 with an integrated graphics card," for example, and using dynamite is hopefully less likely to "blow up a player's entire computer when it goes off."

Peak's wintery update caps off a massive year for its joint developers, who at first intended for it to be a simple four-week-long game jam project. Instead, Peak became a viral multi-million bestseller and was nominated for an avalanche of game of the year trophies.

