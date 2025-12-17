Peak's winter update has festive decorations, frosty biomes, and snowballs you can ragebait friends with: "Peak holiday vibes"

Give your co-op buddies the cold shoulder

Screenshot from Peak&#039;s winter update, showing a blue-skinned character smiling at the airport in front of a lit up Christmas tree.
(Image credit: Aggro Crab / Landfall)

Peak just dropped its festive winter update, and it contains a big addition (snowballs) for those of us who enjoy ragebaiting our friends.

Landcrab (the love child of TABS developer Landfall and Going Under maker Aggro Crab) released Peak's 1.50 patch yesterday, shortly after the co-op climbing game's first virtual concert headlining Bing Bong's favorite in-real-life rapper bbno$, which saw player counts double over the weekend.

