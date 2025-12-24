Calling Steam games like Peak and REPO friendslop "devalues" the skill of the developer, industry investor says, so "let's collectively kill" the term before it's too late

"'Slop' to me means that something is sloppy, not well done and a bit junky""

Peak mesa biome
(Image credit: Aggro Crab / Landfall)

Games like Peak, REPO, and RV There Yet? have played a defining role in what's worked within the industry this year, though one games industry investor isn't too jazzed about the "friendslop" moniker they all fall under.

Talking on LinkedIn, Behold Ventures principal Binni Erlingsson reckons he'll be seeing plenty of the "friendslop" term in pitch decks over the coming years as other developers look to capitalize on the Steam trend. While he has little issue with the games themselves, he'd rather kill the moniker they fall under before it catches on any further.