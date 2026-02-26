Like moths to a flame, PC gamers and Steam users pile into the demo of a job sim about the very thing wreaking havoc on PC gaming and the Steam machine right now: data centers

Finally, the windowless room I've already dreamed of

Data Center Demo is climbing the Steam Next Fest charts, despite the irony that increased AI use and data centers are currently plaguing PC gaming, and are basically the reason for the Steam Machine's delay.

Simulation games have seen a huge boom in the last few years. While life simulation has long been popular, few other types of simulation games were standouts like Truck Simulator and Farming Simulator. Over the last few years, the genre has seen a boom, and you can play a simulation game for pretty much anything you can think of. Type 'Simulator' into Steam and you'll be hit with thousands of them.

