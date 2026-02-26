Modder takes Valve's AI measures one step further with a browser extension that adds an unavoidable gen AI warning to Steam games to cut out the slop

A new browser extension will allow people scrolling through Steam to put Valve's AI-generated content disclosure front and center with a pop-up they need to close out before they are able to look at the game.

Modder seeeeew has created a browser extension for both Firefox and Chrome that lets people place the AI disclosure before the main Steam game page. Valve requires developers to disclose any use of generative AI when submitting their games to Steam. However, this statement is only placed near the bottom of a game's page.

Due to the placement of the AI Generated Content Disclosure, users have to scroll down almost the entire page before they can see the statement nestled snuggly above the user reviews. The browser extension changes this, so that the disclosure is a pop-up in front of the blurred-out Steam page that you need to close out before you can view the game.

For those who want to avoid games made with generative AI, this is a useful tool for raising your awareness. However, it shouldn't make you complacent when it comes to AI in games. Despite Valve's AI disclosure being mandatory, it is mostly a self-reported system, and the extension only detects and uses the existing content disclosure on the page.

There are still a number of games with suspiciously generated features that don't include an AI disclosure statement. If you download the extension and don't see the pop-up on a game's Steam page, you might not always be in the clear.

As players, it can feel like we are walking a tightrope at the moment. As generative AI use in games is becoming more widespread, we don't want to undermine real human talent, while also being skeptical of games that could be using the technology.

