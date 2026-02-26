Modder takes Valve's AI measures one step further with a browser extension that adds an unavoidable gen AI warning to Steam games to cut out the slop

There will be no avoiding that AI Generated Content Disclosure

A new browser extension will allow people scrolling through Steam to put Valve's AI-generated content disclosure front and center with a pop-up they need to close out before they are able to look at the game.

Modder seeeeew has created a browser extension for both Firefox and Chrome that lets people place the AI disclosure before the main Steam game page. Valve requires developers to disclose any use of generative AI when submitting their games to Steam. However, this statement is only placed near the bottom of a game's page.

