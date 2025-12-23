Peak put friendslop on the map in 2025, but neither of its 2 studios expected it to blow up: "We were ready to hit the launch button and go into vacation mode"

With 10 million copies sold and multiple major award wins under its belt already, Peak is arguably the biggest breakout hit of 2025. But look past the sales and the acclaim, and what makes the mountainous climb of this slapstick multiplayer experience so impressive is that this was not how things were supposed to go for Peak.

"At the end of the day we didn't launch with so so much of what we thought was required to make a hit," Nick Kaman explains. As studio head at Aggro Crab, one half of Peak's two-studio development team, he's familiar with those requirements, but confesses that several of them weren't really present for Peak. "We didn't spend a long time polishing it, and things like localization and console ports and media backing were all glossed over. We just wanted to get it out there."

Magic magic

(Image credit: Aggro Crab, Landfall)

Originally the product of a joint game jam, only four months passed between Peak's inception and its release in June. Within another week it had sold its first million copies.



Immediately, any plans Aggro Crab and Landfall had about what was coming next were abandoned. "When we flew to Sweden to release the game with the Landfall team, we were ready to hit the launch button and go into vacation mode," Kaman says. "That quickly became a pipe dream."



Suddenly, the lack of polish that had allowed Peak to come into existence so quickly became a problem. A growing playerbase led to a mountain of bugs to fix, and forced the two studios to start treating Peak "more like the big release that it is." But that's only been possible because of the nature of its two studios – Kaman explains that both teams had enough experience to pivot towards polishing Peak up, but also had to work to keep up its "jam-like spirit" as it worked towards its two major updates.