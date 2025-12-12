"Long live friendslop": Peak devs didn't win anything at The Game Awards, but they "still had a PEAK year" - just don't "hit Bing Bong up rn"

In any awards show, among the winners there must be plenty of losers. Sadly, at The Game Awards, comedy climbing game Peak was one of the losers, losing out on Best Multiplayer Game to Arc Raiders. The devs have been good sports about the opportunity, despite a dramatic post or two.

"He lost his marriage, then bbno$, and now the game award," co-publisher Aggro Crab dramatically tweeted with an image of mascot Bing Bong, "no one hit up Bing Bong right now." It truly has been a tough year for our green, tentacle-armed friend, going from one defeat to the next, and now he doesn’t even have a trophy to go with being in a hit game.

All jokes aside, the dev team has been clear that this has all been an amazing experience. "It's such an honor just to be nominated!" co-publisher Landfall Games posted on Twitter. "Peak being in the same category as big studios with such a small crew is an achievement in itself. Thank you everyone who voted for us, you're all peak."

Aggro Crab assisted in the pun-ishment in another, more sincere post. "Even though we didn't win best multiplayer, we still had a PEAK year," the company tweeted. "AND so did all the amazing indie games that dropped in 2025. Thank you for playing, long live friendslop."

That last term is the name given to the trend of daft, somewhat cozy co-op games in recent years. Obviously, Peak is one, then you have REPO, RV There Yet, Content Warning, and you could retroactively apply it to the likes of Fall Guys and Overcooked as well. Anything chaotic and hare-brained, basically.

Even though Peak didn't win, an indie dev stood toe-to-toe with a studio of ex-Battlefield creatives and it wasn't an obvious choice. That's definitely something to be proud of - peak, if you will.

