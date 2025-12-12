Half-Life 3 hopefuls suffer yet another Game Awards, from a promising trailer that ended up being Control Resonant to a busier-than-usual Domino's branch: "The game was meant to be there"

News
By published

Nothing ever happens

Half-Life 2
(Image credit: Valve)

Depending on who you ask, Half-Life 3's announcement at the Game Awards may as well have been prophesied by the stars. The recent news of Steam hardware and an uptick in activity at the…pizza places near Valve's headquarters seemed to all but guarantee that a dazzling reveal was imminent. Of course, no such announcement was made–how often do Valve really play by anyone's rules or expectations but its own–and now r/halflife is burning.

Just days ago, members of the subreddit, which is home to many longtime fans and theorycrafters, were seemingly in the throes of celebration. As "leaks" and seemingly insurmountable evidence of the long-rumoured sequel continued to build up, it became nearly impossible for some community members to contain themselves. Matters were only made worse by the production of The Game Awards itself, which many began interpreting as a hotbed of Half-Life easter eggs.

Half-Life 3 copium goes into overdrive as fans convince themselves Valve's Steam Machine announcement is hinting at a reveal: "I don’t want to get anyone's hopes up"

Moises Taveras
Moises Taveras
Contributor

Moises is a born-and-raised New Yorker who's rarely obnoxious about it. He first aspired to do games media almost 20 years ago while looking up reviews of Super Mario Galaxy and still can't believe he's doing it sometimes. Ask him about Hollow Knight, he dares you.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.