As Half-Life 3 hopefuls convince themselves that an announcement is imminent, Geoff Keighley accidentally causes chaos with a screenshot of one wishlisted Steam game

As everyone is on Half-Life 3 watch, a single Geoff Keighley Steam wishlist entry has truthers going into overdrive.

Half-Life 3 copium has been at an all-time high recently following the Steam Machine announcement, with every 'insider' and their mother coming out of the woodwork to be like, "big things coming ;) look at me I know things you don't" in the vaguest way possible. And while I won't believe Half-Life 3 – or Valve making a new video game that isn't a MOBA – exists until I see it with my own eyes, everyone seems convinced that this week will mark the historic day that Half-Life 3 is revealed, and me and everyone else in the retirement home (or as they're known, Half-Life fans) will finally see the day.

While Game Awards host Geoff Keighley was promoting The Game Awards 2025's nominees getting their own section on Steam this week, Twitter legend Wario64 noticed that Keighley only has one game wishlisted and asked about it. And after Keighley replied w