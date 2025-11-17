The Game Awards 2025 has Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as the most-nominated game in the show's history, while Arc Raiders is up for just one category

Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotei follows with 8 each

The Game Awards 2025 nominations are out, and, as expected, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is leading the pack, with Arc Raiders missing out on that "Game of the Year" nomination.

The nominations for the Keighleys are here, and if you've been paying attention to 2025 at all, you won't be shocked to hear that leading the pack is Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which is up for Game of the Year among 12 nominations across 10 categories, including "Best Game Direction," "Best Score and Music," and "Best Performance" for Jennifer English, Charlie Cox, and Ben Starr.