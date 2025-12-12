The Elder Scrolls 6 didn't make an appearance at The Game Awards 2025, and the RPG community is once again in shambles: "Todd Howard and Bethesda fatigue has finally set in"

Well, it's official – Bethesda Game Studios did not unveil any footage of The Elder Scrolls 6 or share any news at The Game Awards 2025, despite circulating rumors (more like copium, let's be real here), and the community is once again in shambles.

It turns out that The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley's cryptic teaser wasn't a sign of any Half-Life 3 news, a new God of War game, or, perhaps most unfortunately, a trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6. The strange statue was, in fact, constructed for Divinity, an upcoming RPG from Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios. So, what does that mean for us Elder Scrolls hopefuls? As always, a whole lot of nothing.

Todd Howard did take to the stage during this year's Game Awards, but it was only briefly to present the award for Best Game Direction – a win that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs took home. The fact that he didn't reveal anything, anything at all, about The Elder Scrolls 6 is taking its toll on fans, however. Just take a look at online forums to witness all of the disappointment. As one Reddit post reads, "HE CAN'T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH IT!"

"He," of course, is Howard. Elsewhere, someone shares a screenshot of the Bethesda lead at The Game Awards, writing, "A face of a man who is not saying a thing about the number 6." Another thread – potentially my favorite (and most relatable), if I'm honest – sees a fan groaning loudly as Howard leaves the stage, calling it, "A real time reaction of gut-wrenching disappointment." I get it, I really do.

One of the comments puts the aftereffect of no Elder Scrolls 6 news perfectly, saying that the "Todd Howard and Bethesda fatigue has finally set in." A separate post words it eloquently, too: "Blue-balled again." A grueling seven years have now passed since The Elder Scrolls 6 debuted with its short teaser trailer at E3 in 2018, after all. Little about the upcoming RPG has surfaced after it, rubbing salt into the ever-growing wound.

No, I'm not counting passing references like the small post-Oblivion Remastered mention from Todd Howard or the NPC auction that raised $85,000. We need something solid, Bethesda – and judging by reactions from last night, we need it soon.

